ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $43.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

