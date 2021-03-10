Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.