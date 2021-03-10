Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.52.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

