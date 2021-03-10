New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.