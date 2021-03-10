New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.