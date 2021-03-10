Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.