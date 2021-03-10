ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

EPIX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

