Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Given Sector Weight Rating at KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.