Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

