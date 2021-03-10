New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

