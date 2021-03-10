Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,109 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 128.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

