BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

