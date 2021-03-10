Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCM. William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $468,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

