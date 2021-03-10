Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADM stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.