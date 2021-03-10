New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,200 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Coty worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 213,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $728,870. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

