Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $8,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.