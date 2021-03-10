The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

