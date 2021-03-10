Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.