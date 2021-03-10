dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMYD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DMYD stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

