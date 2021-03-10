Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 686,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Coherent stock opened at $238.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.61. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coherent by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.