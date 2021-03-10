Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 686,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Coherent stock opened at $238.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.61. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.54.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
