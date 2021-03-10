Sei Investments Co. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

