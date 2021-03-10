Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,166 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 362.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

