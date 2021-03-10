Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

MRO stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

