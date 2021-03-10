Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.53.

VET opened at C$9.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$10.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

