Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:STAY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

