TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

