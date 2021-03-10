Raymond James Boosts WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.