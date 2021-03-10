Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $95.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,290 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

