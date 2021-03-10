Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

LON GGP opened at GBX 22.28 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £866.76 million and a PE ratio of -221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.14.

In related news, insider Gervaise Heddle acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

