Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,403.33 ($18.33).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.27) on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,656.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,451.72. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 249.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

