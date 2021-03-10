Barclays Begins Coverage on S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

SFOR stock opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.77) on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,092.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.