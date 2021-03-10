John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Price Target Increased to GBX 415 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.86. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The firm has a market cap of £205.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

