John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Price Target Increased to GBX 415 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.86. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The firm has a market cap of £205.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
