UBS Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €128.50 ($151.18).

Shares of WAF opened at €140.45 ($165.24) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

