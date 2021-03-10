Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.02 ($56.49).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.10 and its 200-day moving average is €40.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

