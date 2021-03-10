Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.61 ($52.48) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

