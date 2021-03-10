Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,241 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,423 shares of company stock valued at $38,467,098. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

