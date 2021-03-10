Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICON Public Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.79.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

