Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

PRMRF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

