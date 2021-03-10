Barclays Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $26.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

