Roth Capital Trims Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Target Price to $97.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

DQ opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

