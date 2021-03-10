Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
