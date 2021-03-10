Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

