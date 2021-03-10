Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,735,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.