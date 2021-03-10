Sei Investments Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

