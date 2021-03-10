Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
