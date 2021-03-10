Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

