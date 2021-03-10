Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.