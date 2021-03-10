Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of ADTRAN worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ADTN opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

