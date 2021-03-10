Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of EchoStar worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 801,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

