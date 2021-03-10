Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,063 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

