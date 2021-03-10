Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON IXI opened at GBX 87.96 ($1.15) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 52 week low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.58. The firm has a market cap of £41.60 million and a PE ratio of 43.98.
IXICO Company Profile
