Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON IXI opened at GBX 87.96 ($1.15) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 52 week low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.58. The firm has a market cap of £41.60 million and a PE ratio of 43.98.

Get IXICO alerts:

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.