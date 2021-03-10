BlackRock Inc. Has $118.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $118,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,603.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

